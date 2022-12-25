American Legion Riders Chapter 237 would like to thank all who participated in our fifth annual Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes event.
We would like to thank the following: Home Depot for ordering and the shipping and assistance with loading our wreaths and a special thank you to Julie Shutt, manager.
A special thank you to Amy Moody of Harley-Davidson of Crystal River for all your assistance throughout the year in your fundraising efforts to help us make this a success; the band "Hat Trick" for donating your time at the May fundraiser; to Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bushnell, thank you to officers, staff, and members for your overwhelming generosity; Auxiliary Unit 237; Crystal River Eagles, Aeries, Auxiliary, and Riders; S&S Electric - Danny & Deborah; American Legion Post 166, VFW 8189 Post Family, Sauced Hogs owner, staff and patrons, a special thank you to Betty Young, Wishing Stone Tavern, IRRU Social Club, Kelly's Half-Shell Pub, Mike and Candace Skiba, Dave and Rose Herrington, Tony and Shannon Noble, Kenny Rogers, Mark and Jeannie Dominique, and to all others who made monetary contributions.
A huge thank you to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office for your traffic control and escort to Bushnell. A special thank you to Sgt. Laura. A special thank you to Jimmy Brown, Cecil Rohlf, Lawrence Martin, Paul Nottingham, Frank Malczewski and Greg Olynyk for your trucks, trailers, and labor of loading/unloading the wreaths.
Another special thank you to our American Legion Post 237 family and community for your endless hours assisting in placing 2,300 red bows on wreaths.
Another huge thank you to Citrus County Chronicle for your support and advertising.
Sue Levenseller, thank you for your time and efforts in the capturing the photos for this event.
Thank you to our community and all veterans' groups who made this a tremendous day.
Director, Riders Chapter 237