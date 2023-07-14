During the founding years of the American democratic republic experiment, Benjamin Franklin warned members of the Continental Congress of the fledgling United States of America: “When citizens find they can vote themselves money, that will be the end of any democracy.”
Many expert scholars studying the “Fall of Rome’s” economic, governance, institutional corruption/distrust, and moral/ethics decay suggest that even the Roman citizens knew the collapse of the Roman Empire was inevitable.
Since the establishment of the USG, we have seen over time the emergence/shrinking of the middle class, out-of-control USG spending, increased taxes, costly social/welfare programs, SCOTUS/U.S. Congress’ greed/political corruption/ineptness, borrowing huge sums of money since the end of the U.S Treasury’s “gold standard” approved by President Nixon, as well as the staggering national debt (nearly $32.5 trillion) and unfunded liabilities over $100 trillion. Repetitive federal bad ideas: (1) U.S. Treasury prints more money, (2) Wall Street’s financial corruption elicits more greed/higher profits, (3) interest/inflation/taxation sky-rockets, and (4) wages/earning power for the disappearing middle class has become more stagnant for the past 30 years.
The economic stability and sustainability of America is only as good as “when-the-other-guy’s-money-runs-out.” With the looming upcoming 2024 presidential election, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, regardless of political party, promise the American people a return to the “glory days” of America with slogans like “Make America Great Again” or “Biden-nomics.” The sad, common denominator shared between them: Both have inherited an apathetic citizenship that is simply wishing for better federal governance and leadership to enable a democracy full-rudder correction. Neither Biden nor Trump desire to put in the hard, bipartisan work to keep the great American democracy experiment afloat. We are curiously back to Groundhog Day all over again to repeat the 2016 presidential election: Once again, who is the lesser-evil to be elected to the White House in 2024?
Americans are familiar with the Eight Stages of Democracy: (1) bondage to spiritual faith; (2) spiritual faith to great courage; (3) great courage to liberty; (4) liberty to economic abundance & social freedoms; (5) economic abundance & social freedoms to complacency; (6) complacency to apathy; (7) apathy to dependence; and finally (8) dependence to the death of a democratic republic with resultant bondage.
If you ask me, America has entered into its last, one-way stage of dependency. Which democracy stage do you believe America is in?