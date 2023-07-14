During the founding years of the American democratic republic experiment, Benjamin Franklin warned members of the Continental Congress of the fledgling United States of America: “When citizens find they can vote themselves money, that will be the end of any democracy.”

Many expert scholars studying the “Fall of Rome’s” economic, governance, institutional corruption/distrust, and moral/ethics decay suggest that even the Roman citizens knew the collapse of the Roman Empire was inevitable.

