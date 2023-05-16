Surprisingly, 56.9% of Americans are addicted to their smartphone. The average smartphone user checks it at least 144 times averaging 4 hours 25 minutes daily. Smartphone usage among teens has increased as a form of entertainment. With decreased physical activity and five or more hours a day of cell phone usage, there was a 43 percent increased risk of obesity and heart disease. According to 2020-2021 numbers, 17.0% of U.S. youth ages 10 to 17 are considered obese. Cell Ppone usage can also affect mental health by impacting human attention span and increasing feelings of social isolation and depression. Increases in depression and suicide appeared among teens in 2012 – the same time smartphone ownership became the norm. In the five years (2010-2015), teens who felt useless and joyless jumped 33% in a national survey. One troubling statistic is the number of teens (13-18) who committed suicide increased 31%. Technology can not be totally to blame for this sad phenomena but it has contributed.
China first recognized the detrimental effects of cell phone usage on its youths. In August 2021, China limited online games from 8-9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and on official holidays. Youths are required to use their national identification number when they log onto games, and gaming apps must keep this date available to the government. It also limits the maximum amount that youths can spend on virtual gaming on a monthly basis ($28-$57) depending on age. China ranks first in the most cell phone usage among teens, followed by India, Brazil and the United States.