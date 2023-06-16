On June 25, 1950, USA, I woke up to the news that South Korea was the victim of a sudden and vicious attack by the troops and tanks of North Korea. Thousands perished, and thousands were forced to evacuate to the south. Some six decades later, our resident Citrus Korean Community joined with the Hank Butler Chapter 192 Citrus Korean War Veterans to commemorate the occasion with a ceremony conducted at the Citrus Historic Courthouse in Inverness.
Our resident Korean community members and Korean War Veterans joined together to recognize this date as an important date not to be forgotten and as a calling to the free world to mass a force to contain and repel the aggressions of the North Koreans – THIS WORKED! South Korea has evolved as a strong and economically competitive nation that has responded remarkably well given the circumstances that they faced. Many of our Korean residents endured the pain and losses and have come here to take part in the freedoms of this nation while contributing their expertise and good citizenship. Surviving the war, our Korean residents have displayed their gratefulness for the sacrifices made by our troops through continued support of our efforts to help needy vets and youth organizations. In addition, they strongly supported the establishment of a monument for first responders, which is now placed on the Historic Courthouse property.