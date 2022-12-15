Letter to the editor logo 2021

The New Year is only weeks away. At the time, many of us made resolutions to lose weight, to give up smoking, and many other things to improve ourselves.

The New Year's sparkle invokes optimism for improvement. But soon, the best intentions fail and only 40% ever reach their goal according to a Journal of Clinical Psychology study. Many times a resolution is about what you would rather do than what you should do.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle