The New Year is only weeks away. At the time, many of us made resolutions to lose weight, to give up smoking, and many other things to improve ourselves.
The New Year's sparkle invokes optimism for improvement. But soon, the best intentions fail and only 40% ever reach their goal according to a Journal of Clinical Psychology study. Many times a resolution is about what you would rather do than what you should do.
Some resolutions are unreachable. While others are too easy to obtain, you easily get bored. Some are constrained by time and thus defeat comes early.
You are more likely to be successful if your resolution is divided into “mini-steps,” By seeing progress, you are rewarded and continue on that path. Losing 50 pounds in a month might be unrealistic. But losing 10 pounds each month for five months might make you stick to your resolution.
Having someone who you are accountable to will help you meet your goal. If you have someone that encourages you, especially when you're feeling down then you are more likely to want to be successful. One of the hardest things is to give up smoking. But having someone there to keep you positive and reinforce your goal, it will be much easier.
We all have failed at things. But don't let these past failures dictate your future. Every little victory on your resolution should motivate you to celebrate it and be thankful.
Let's say your resolution is alcohol abstinence. How will you handle that stressful feeling at the end of the day that makes you want to relax with a drink? Rewarding ourselves causes a surge in our brain's dopamine, which we are wired to want to repeat. Writing down your goal in specific terms to gradually quit drinking will help. Removing alcohol from your home and staying away from places where you were more likely to drink will help. You will most like fail a few times but be persistent and have a friend to coach you.
Staying committed to your resolution goals will be difficult. Try not to be too hard or too easy on yourself and enjoy any changes to a "better you.” Hold on to this picture of a "better you" throughout the process.
Remember winners and losers have the same goals: it is what you do, which will make a difference.