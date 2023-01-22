There are many different levels of classified documents in order to safeguard top-secret information. The three levels are classified depending, if released, as to the amount of damage to national security:
1. Top-secret ("exceptionally grave damage.")
2. Secret ("serious damage.")
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
3. Confidential ("potential damage.")
Classified items may include: military plans to foreign governments, nuclear material safeguards, Presidential daily briefings, and any document that could affect national security. The president and designated people in government agencies can classify documents. Top-secret documents require a signing in and out process and usually can only be reviewed at a sensitive compartmented information facility. One must have signed a non-disclosure agreement, have a need to know and have been properly trained in handling classified documents.
The president and a few authorized people may view classified documents while in and out of office. Any former president or vice president can have access to all classified information by the nature of the position that they held even after leaving office. However, no one (including president or vice president) can remove items without authorization.
Documents may be declassified by the classified person or agency by giving a date when no longer a threat to national security. However, if the classified document contains the name of a spy or has information concerning concepts for weapons of mass destruction, it must be carefully reviewed. It can never be permanently classified and must expire in 10-25 years unless deemed to remain active.
Classified documents found at Penn Biden Center and Biden's garage in Delaware are both disturbing. The Penn Biden documents were found Nov. 2, 2022, (six days before a national election), but not reported until two months later by a CBS reporter.
Trump has a similar scenario with classified documents found in his home in Florida.
Recovered papers were not in Biden’s continuous possession. Trump’s documents were in his continuous possession.
Another disturbing fact, no visitation records were kept by the secret service for the Delaware home. Biden's lawyers turned over the documents to the National Archives. Whereas, Trump had to be subpoenaed due to obstruction of justice which included a weaponized raid.
Both cases are similar but different like apples and oranges.
Hopefully, this will become a teachable lesson to have better control and security over classified documents.