I am most disappointed but not surprised that not one of our County Commissioners has spoken out against the proposed 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station at the corner of Halls River Road and US 19.

This location is at the main road to the Wildlife Park and the outstanding Homosassa Springs. What a welcoming tribute! A convenience store with all its contributions to urban blight and criminal activity.

