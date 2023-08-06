I am most disappointed but not surprised that not one of our County Commissioners has spoken out against the proposed 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station at the corner of Halls River Road and US 19.
This location is at the main road to the Wildlife Park and the outstanding Homosassa Springs. What a welcoming tribute! A convenience store with all its contributions to urban blight and criminal activity.
This proposed 7-Eleven also has serious environmental ramifications to our already struggling springs, which are only a few dozen yards away, and with the main spring just a mile down the road.
I am dismayed that our newly elected commissioner, Diane Finegan, who represents our district, seems so interested in accommodating the 7-Eleven request to build in this location? There are so many other important issues that Commissioner Finegan could help our district with; for example, the continued polluting of our springs from the leaking septic tanks, the disappearance of the several hundred thousand dollars of eelgrass that was just planted in the Homosassa springs west of the bridge and the subsequent re-invasion of the nasty lyngbya algae. Or Commissioner Finegan could look into the consistent crime, homelessness and panhandlers in our district, and yes, mostly around the convenience store-gas station that lies very near the 7-Eleven that the commissioners seem to be advocating.
On Diane Finegan’s official county commissioner website, she states that she believes in managing the growth of Citrus County and protecting our natural resources. I respectfully encourage Commissioner Finegan to do so. Please put the 7-Eleven somewhere else. The people who live in your district do not want it.