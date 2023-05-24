You are now entering a new and exciting phase of your life. There will be challenges and disappointments. Meet them with determination and resolve. You are very fortunate to be a citizen of the greatest country on earth. Take advantage of the unlimited opportunities and work hard to create your own.
New graduates are entering the workforce or continuing their education at a time when our nation needs your help. Our country is at a crossroad, perhaps a dangerous crossroad. Look around you and develop your own perspective of reality. Don't depend on the biased mainstream media for any useful information. Seventy percent of polled Americans are convinced that we are heading in the wrong direction. We are being led in the wrong direction by incompetent and corrupt politicians of both parties who are more concerned about their own agenda than the future of our nation and our way of life.
There are several things we can do: we can sit on our laurels, watch the mainstream news media, whine and complain, or we can get involved. I am appealing to conservative Democrats, Republicans, independent voters, and young people. The young people and recent graduates will determine the future of our nation. We all know the issues: rampant inflation, the southern border (or lack thereof), the threats from China, the abortion controversy, and the social challenges presented by the determined WOKE supporters. Our younger voters will inherit these problems, and they will undoubtedly become more complicated.
Big government is the problem, not the solution.
The strength of our nation lies in the freedom of individual initiative.
Strong national defense, respect, and appreciation for our veterans.
Personal responsibility to provide for our families.
Respect for human life, marriage, and traditional family values.
The constitutional right to keep and bear arms.
The American dream and the exceptional spirit of Americans.
Voter registration information is available on the Citrus County Republican and Democrat websites.