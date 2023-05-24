You are now entering a new and exciting phase of your life. There will be challenges and disappointments. Meet them with determination and resolve. You are very fortunate to be a citizen of the greatest country on earth. Take advantage of the unlimited opportunities and work hard to create your own.

New graduates are entering the workforce or continuing their education at a time when our nation needs your help. Our country is at a crossroad, perhaps a dangerous crossroad. Look around you and develop your own perspective of reality. Don't depend on the biased mainstream media for any useful information. Seventy percent of polled Americans are convinced that we are heading in the wrong direction. We are being led in the wrong direction by incompetent and corrupt politicians of both parties who are more concerned about their own agenda than the future of our nation and our way of life.

