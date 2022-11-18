Our 22nd annual “Nightmare on Pine Bluff Street” haunted Halloween maze and graveyard was enjoyed by many people this year during the two nights it was open, Oct. 29 and 31.
This year, the haunted walk/maze and graveyard were expanded with more scares. We thank the following individuals for being “scare-actors,” who made this a successful event: Brian and Denise Claypool, Donna Bidlack, Eric Swart, Kyle Rose, Jade Knight, Brenna Bidlack and Dylan Hartman.
With their help, it was a scary and fun haunted maze and graveyard walk-through, scaring young and old alike. To keep it interesting this year, the walk was changed around some with changes in the tunnel sections. The additions were sponsored by Porter's Locksmithing.
This free Halloween event was enjoyed by all, and donations to the Citrus United Basket (CUB) were accepted. John and Dusty want to thank everyone who put cash donations into the jar, totaling $333; and around 75 pounds of food items were also donated.
Thanks once again, for everyone that came to our Haunted Maze and Graveyard and donated to CUB. A big thank you to all those who came and enjoyed themselves, and the “scare-actors” who enjoyed scaring them.
Mark your calendars and save the dates for 2023: Saturday, Oct. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 31.