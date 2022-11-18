Letter to the editor logo 2021

Our 22nd annual “Nightmare on Pine Bluff Street” haunted Halloween maze and graveyard was enjoyed by many people this year during the two nights it was open, Oct. 29 and 31.

This year, the haunted walk/maze and graveyard were expanded with more scares. We thank the following individuals for being “scare-actors,” who made this a successful event: Brian and Denise Claypool, Donna Bidlack, Eric Swart, Kyle Rose, Jade Knight, Brenna Bidlack and Dylan Hartman.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle