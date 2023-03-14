Collaboration. That’s a surefire way to get things done.
The Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA wants to collaborate with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and the Citrus County Hospital Board in order to provide a downtown Inverness branch of the Y. Talks are underway between the groups for the YMCA to lease hospital property in Inverness in order to build a facility that will benefit the hospital and its employees, as well as citizens of Inverness. The property under consideration is at the corner of Grace and Pine streets, within walking distance of the hospital.
An ongoing issue for the hospital is having its employees deal with childcare availability. The YMCA proposes to provide childcare services at this site for hospital employees at affordable prices. This would assist the hospital in maintaining proper staffing levels at the hospital. With the location being only a block or so away from the hospital, this would enable employees to visit their children during the day if they desired. The facility would also include spaces for exercise classes and for educational and health-related programming.
Clearly this is a win-win for the YMCA and the hospital. But this collaboration will not benefit just the hospital and its employees. This branch will be available to all Citrus YMCA members as well. Approximately 11 percent of the Citrus YMCA members live in the Inverness area. At present they must travel to the Y facility in Lecanto, which is some distance away. Inverness residents most certainly will enjoy the convenience of a YMCA facility close to home.
While this project is still in the beginning stages, it surely seems primed for success. The Citrus YMCA currently has more than 3,000 family units as members. It is Florida’s most successful YMCA and annually raises five times more contributions than other YMCAs in the state.
Our YMCA has a history of successful collaboration in this county. The Lecanto complex was created by the citizens and businesses of this county working together to turn a dream into an amazing reality.
The YMCA has worked in collaboration with the Citrus County School System by planning and building sports facilities at the Lecanto site that can accommodate school events, such as county swim meets.
Early last year, the Y collaborated with the City of Crystal River to create the Community Engagement Center at Jim LeGrone Memorial Park. There are after-school programs for kids and teens, as well as an exercise studio at that location.
There are many details that must be worked out on this Inverness project. It might be several years before this facility is built and operational. But it is a safe bet that with the YMCA’s successful track record with other community partners, this idea will eventually become an outstanding reality.