Collaboration. That’s a surefire way to get things done.

The Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA wants to collaborate with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and the Citrus County Hospital Board in order to provide a downtown Inverness branch of the Y. Talks are underway between the groups for the YMCA to lease hospital property in Inverness in order to build a facility that will benefit the hospital and its employees, as well as citizens of Inverness. The property under consideration is at the corner of Grace and Pine streets, within walking distance of the hospital.

