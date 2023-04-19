Preemption legislation that would impede local control over local matters is on the verge of becoming law with Senate passage of SB 170 and its companion bill, HB 1515, having reached the House floor for a vote.
Similar to legislation (SB 620) passed last year that was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, this year’s iteration is particularly worrisome because of its potential for inviting vexatious legal challenges to local ordinances.
Nevertheless, the Florida Association of Counties and the Florida League of Cities support the legislation, contending the preemption would benefit small businesses negatively affected by a local ordinance. Some counties and cities, however, have broken ranks with the statewide organizations, viewing the legislation as more of a hindrance than a help because it stacks the litigation deck against local governments.
If enacted, city and county governments would have to prepare a business impact statement prior to passing an ordinance that includes the estimated economic impact on businesses, how many businesses will be affected and the enforcement cost. On the other hand, businesses would be allowed to file a lawsuit by simply claiming an ordinance is “arbitrary” or “unreasonable,” which would then necessitate the local government to suspend the ordinance pending a court ruling. Also, local governments must cover the plaintiff’s attorney fees up to $50,000, while businesses that file a lawsuit have no such liability, even if the local government prevails.
With the litigation deck favoring businesses, a concern of opponents is that local governments could be faced with a flurry of lawsuits to stall or overturn ordinances. Accordingly, opponents fear that local policies crafted to protect a community’s welfare, such as noise ordinances, parking regulations, and food safety permits, could become targets for costly litigation.
Although the intent of the legislation is to help small businesses by bolstering their legal challenges to city and county ordinances, the potential for litigation to hinder local policymaking that benefits the interests of the community would further whittle away local government control over local matters.
With the legislation more than likely to pass, Gov. DeSantis is urged to stay true to the foundational principle of Republicanism that government closest to the people governs best by vetoing SB 170, as he did last year with SB 620.