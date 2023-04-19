Preemption legislation that would impede local control over local matters is on the verge of becoming law with Senate passage of SB 170 and its companion bill, HB 1515, having reached the House floor for a vote.

Similar to legislation (SB 620) passed last year that was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, this year’s iteration is particularly worrisome because of its potential for inviting vexatious legal challenges to local ordinances.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle