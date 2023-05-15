As the President/CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, Josh Wooten is at the forefront of daily operations, actively reacting to the tremendous business growth witnessed in years.
Josh had an opportunity to sit down with the Chronicle and share his insights regarding Citrus County’s current growth trajectory. In particular, he provided astute feedback on infrastructure development and the overall business and economic climate.
Josh Wooten’s multifaceted background brings a unique perspective to his role within the Chamber.
With previous experience as a county commissioner and a small business owner in Citrus County, coupled with his long-standing residency, he possesses a wealth of knowledge that positions him perfectly to offer well-informed insight into the county’s ongoing expansion.
Josh is a true advocate for the county, passionately championing the interests of small businesses and the families they represent.
Ardath Prendergast, the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, diligently works behind the scenes, ensuring comprehensive information is gathered regarding legislative matters and devising impactful strategies for the members.
Every year, the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce organizes trips to Tallahassee, bringing together nearly 100 community leaders, business owners, and engaged citizens to meet with state representatives. These meetings aim to advocate for the needs and issues identified by the Governmental Affairs Committee, which directly impact Citrus County. While the committee determines the top priorities, the chamber members are actively involved through polling to provide their input.
Under the leadership of Josh Wooten and a diverse board of directors, our local Chamber of Commerce has emerged as an influential organization. A hallmark of exceptional leadership is the quality of the team working alongside them.
The chamber employs a knowledgeable staff who diligently serve the members. Each of them brings a well-rounded level of expertise to their respective departments. Additionally, the Chamber actively participates in monthly area council meetings, collaborates with various local boards, and engages in community partnership meetings, all aimed at ensuring a thorough understanding of the county’s needs.
As Josh aptly stated, “The Chamber is dedicated to advocating for our businesses, ensuring an environment conducive to growth and prosperity. We encourage sensible and sustainable expansion that allows us to preserve and enhance our quality of life.”