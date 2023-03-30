The Citrus County Tourism Council recently approved a $250,000 grant for the Save Crystal River/Kings Bay Restoration Program to match a grant from the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
This grant is somewhat unusual for the council but is very worthwhile.
The funds will be used to finish removing weeds and muck from the Hunter Springs Area and planting new grasses after years of neglect.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The action required the approval of the County Commission, from which it got unanimous consent but not without a comment from Commissioner Rebecca Bays.
It appears both commissioners Bays and Jeff Kinnard would like to hear from the Tourism Council on general operations and tourism tax. They feel that although the Crystal River area is vital to tourism, the county has many other communities and attractions that also warrant support.
Water quality is critical to all in this county and to tourism. Manatees play a big role in attracting tourists, but the story of Citrus County is so much more.
Homosassa is a major player in manatee and water activities also. In 1924 a visitor from Chicago called the Homosassa “the most beautiful river and springs in the world.”
The Homosassa main spring is the largest in the Homosassa group, including 30 springs. The Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State Wildlife Park has been a major tourist attraction since the 1900s. There is currently an active group working on restoring the springs and river, much as the Crystal River Group has been doing after the effects of excessive weed spraying and the ‘93 storm.
The county also has the Tsala Apopka freshwater chain of lakes. These lakes have been a major draw for fishing and water sports. Bass tournaments have been held there for many years, drawing participants from all over the country.
Inverness, the county seat, is a quaint small historic southern city with many shops, restaurants, bike trails and community activities. It is believed the name Tsala Apopka means bass eating location.
Floral City is a very historic community and listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. It is the epitome of old Florida. State Road 48 or East Orange Avenue is well noted for its beautiful canopy of trees reflective of Florida’s past.
Additionally, there is the Chassahowitzka River, an outstanding waterway and National Wildlife Refuge, which is another tourist draw that is in need of cleanup work.
With the expansion of the Suncoast Parkway north to US 19, the cross-barge area will soon become very active for locals and tourists.
We would hope our tourism council has an all-inclusive approach to attracting tourism to our county. In its efforts to attract visitors, we should endeavor to market and promote all of the amazing communities and natural gifts that Citrus County has to offer.