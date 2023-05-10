The last Saturday in April was a grand day of celebration for Citrus County’s Golden Citrus Scholars. Educational scholarships, gift bags, laptops, plaques, celebratory yard signs and confetti were the order of the day for each of these graduating seniors. Jumping on the Citrus Golden Scholar school bus, members of the School District and the Education Foundation arrived at each scholar’s home to recognize their achievements. As their families and friends looked on, each student was honored and presented with scholarship funds and other goodies that were capped off by a confetti celebration.
The Golden Citrus Scholars program, which started in 2011, was the brainchild of then School Board member Pat Deutschman. It was designed to recognize academic and personal achievements by students in the county’s three public high schools.
Each school nominates and recognizes a student in the following categories: English Language Arts and World Languages; Fine & Performing Arts; Leadership & Service; Mathematics & Engineering; Science; Social Studies; and Career & Technical. The educational scholarship for these winners is $500. The Education Foundation then names a county-wide winner in each of these categories. These winners receive an additional $500 scholarship. Additionally, all student winners receive a laptop computer.
Also recognized each year is the student selected to be the County’s Hall of Fame Golden Citrus Scholar, who receives a $2,000 scholarship. The two Golden Heart Scholars, recognized for facing personal adversity and perseverance, each received a $2,000 scholarship as well.
When the program first started and for several years, it was a formal event held at the College of Central Florida with students and parents present for the ceremony. When COVID hit, the district and the foundation had to think creatively. Thus came the idea of celebrating each student’s accomplishments at their homes. This has proven to be such a rousing success that it has continued into this year’s fourth home celebrations. Parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors have the opportunity to witness the ceremony where their student is the star.
It is apparent that the Golden Citrus Scholars event showcases the amazing students in our county. Our community is proud of these young people and it shows by the collaboration of the School District, Education Foundation and community partners who contribute financially to provide the scholarships, laptops, and plaques. There is definitely a commitment to recognizing the excellence in our school system.
We salute the district and the foundation for the incredible hours dedicated to making this an unforgettable event for the students and their families. We commend our generous community individuals and organizations that underwrite this event each year. And we honor our high-performing students and wish them much success as they graduate from high school and move to the next stage of their lives.