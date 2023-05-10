The last Saturday in April was a grand day of celebration for Citrus County’s Golden Citrus Scholars. Educational scholarships, gift bags, laptops, plaques, celebratory yard signs and confetti were the order of the day for each of these graduating seniors. Jumping on the Citrus Golden Scholar school bus, members of the School District and the Education Foundation arrived at each scholar’s home to recognize their achievements. As their families and friends looked on, each student was honored and presented with scholarship funds and other goodies that were capped off by a confetti celebration.

The Golden Citrus Scholars program, which started in 2011, was the brainchild of then School Board member Pat Deutschman. It was designed to recognize academic and personal achievements by students in the county’s three public high schools.

