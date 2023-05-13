Festivals and celebrations honoring mothers and mother goddesses date back to ancient times. Greeks, Romans, and Indians have had some form of celebration in honor of these goddesses associated with their culture and religion for centuries.
America is no different. In the 1900s, Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia organized the first Mother’s Day celebration. She held a memorial service in her church honoring her late mother.
Five years later almost every state was observing the day, and in 1914 President Woodrow Wilson made it a national holiday.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a mother as a female parent, a woman in authority or an elderly woman. However, nowadays, this definition has become more about attributes and characteristics than about bearing physical children or one’s role in their household.
There are so many types of mothers out there. There are women who are trying to conceive and continue to have difficulty, women who have experienced miscarriages, and women who do not have or want children. There are women who have adopted or fostered and women who mentor, train, and uplift others on a daily basis.
We encourage people to celebrate the women they know and love. Celebrate the women who have encouraged you, supported you, and helped you achieve success. Families come in different shapes and sizes but mothers in any form are so important and deserving of recognition.
To the people who have challenges celebrating this day as a result of loss, we send our sincerest condolences; however, take this time to reminisce and celebrate all that made that person special to you. To the women facing difficulties with fertility, may your struggle end with success.
To mothers who may not hear it from anyone, we salute you.
As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let us do so with genuine appreciation and love. Let us take this opportunity to express our gratitude for the countless sacrifices and tireless efforts that mothers make on a daily basis. Whether it is through a heartfelt card, a warm embrace, or simply spending quality time together, let us ensure that our appreciation extends beyond just one day.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, grandmothers, god-mothers, sisters, aunts, cousins, friends and mentors. No matter what role a woman plays in her immediate family, today we take time to salute them.