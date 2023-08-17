The Florida Chamber of Commerce annually provides a report with the economic and social trends of every county in the state. Called the Florida Scorecard, it looks at how each county is performing in such categories as childhood poverty, job creation and housing. Citrus County’s scorecard was a mixed bag. Increased job opportunities and wages have been offset by inflation, housing costs and access to affordable daycare.
Most disappointing is a key metric, third-grade reading scores that have seen a downward trend post-COVID. Citrus County’s dynamic growth could both aid and hinder an improved scorecard. We know there are many metrics that go into determining these outcomes. The type of growth that we experience is going to be the determining factor.
If we look at the scores based on education, concern should be raised. Our downward trend in third grade reading scores seem to be the lasting result of many factors. Is reading as important to students as it once was? An emphasis on reading has been declining since the ’60s. The blame can’t be put on just parents, schools and teachers, or increased access to technology but rather a combination of all of it. Not only has household compositions changed but so has the way education is expected to be delivered.
It is important to note that the Citrus County School Board appears to be taking an active approach publicly and behind the scenes to prepare for the expected growth. They offer students dual enrollment and specified trade or career focused academies at the high schools. They are also offering innovative programming to younger students to encourage reading such as The Book, Line, and Thinkers Program and My First Library.
All of these scores from each of the pillars (Housing, Education, Health, and Economic) have an effect on the outcomes of one another. We cannot expect to have booming social and economic industries without providing attainable housing opportunities. Local leadership must remain forward thinking to ensure proper planning and preparation for this growth occurs.
The impending growth of our community will have definite impacts on the numbers we see on this scorecard. Whether these impacts are positive will be up to us as a community and our local leaders to ensure we are properly planning and preparing for the growth we expect and the growth we do not. Sustainable business decisions are going to be crucial.
Making smart moves that support businesses and organizations that are bringing in potential for industry growth while providing high-paying wage opportunities for our residents will also be vital. Without proper planning, we risk losing the ability to protect our natural resources that make Citrus County what it is.