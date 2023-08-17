The Florida Chamber of Commerce annually provides a report with the economic and social trends of every county in the state. Called the Florida Scorecard, it looks at how each county is performing in such categories as childhood poverty, job creation and housing. Citrus County’s scorecard was a mixed bag. Increased job opportunities and wages have been offset by inflation, housing costs and access to affordable daycare.

Most disappointing is a key metric, third-grade reading scores that have seen a downward trend post-COVID. Citrus County’s dynamic growth could both aid and hinder an improved scorecard. We know there are many metrics that go into determining these outcomes. The type of growth that we experience is going to be the determining factor.

