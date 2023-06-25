June 2 marked the 136th anniversary of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which was founded in 1887 and has had 12 sheriffs to date. The position of sheriff has a long and honorable history dating back to England.

The first mention of a sheriff in England can be traced back to the ninth century. Initially known as the reeve, meaning guardian, the sheriff oversaw the king’s interests in the shire, which was a division of the king’s lands. Eventually, the term evolved to “shire-reeve” or “sheriff.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle