June 2 marked the 136th anniversary of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which was founded in 1887 and has had 12 sheriffs to date. The position of sheriff has a long and honorable history dating back to England.
The first mention of a sheriff in England can be traced back to the ninth century. Initially known as the reeve, meaning guardian, the sheriff oversaw the king’s interests in the shire, which was a division of the king’s lands. Eventually, the term evolved to “shire-reeve” or “sheriff.”
The first elected sheriff in America was appointed in 1652 in the Shire of Northampton in the Virginia colony.
In 1821, Florida’s first governor, Andrew Jackson, issued the Jackson Ordinance, which created Florida’s first two counties: Escambia and St. Johns. Subsequently, a sheriff was appointed for each county.
The Office of Sheriff holds extensive law enforcement powers that surpass those of other state or federal officials. Sheriffs are elected by the citizens of each county and have the authority to appoint sheriff’s deputies to act on their behalf. As a constitutional office, the sheriff is responsible for protecting the citizens and enforcing state laws. The concept behind this structure is that the people entrust ultimate police authority to one person who remains accountable to the people.
Law enforcement is an incredibly demanding field. Balancing law enforcement with the protection of constitutional rights is a fundamental cornerstone of our society, but it presents numerous challenges.
Sir Robert Peel is credited with creating modern law enforcement practices after establishing the London police department in 1829. He formulated nine principles of policing, which can be condensed into three core principles.
Firstly, the primary goal is preventing crime rather than apprehending criminals. By stopping crime before it occurs, there is no need to punish citizens or infringe upon their rights. An effective police department has low crime rates, not high arrest statistics.
Secondly, preventing crime relies on earning public support. Every member of the community must share the responsibility of preventing crime, as if they were all voluntary members of the force. However, this responsibility can only be embraced if the community supports and trusts the police.
Thirdly, the police earn public support by respecting community principles. Building a positive reputation requires diligent work, impartial enforcement of laws, recruitment of officers who understand and represent the community, and the use of force as a last resort.
The demands and expectations placed on our police are constantly evolving, just as the actions of lawbreakers change. A high level of training, discipline, and respect for those they serve are crucial. Throughout the years, the deputies of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office have endeavored to maintain the highest level of professionalism. In recent years, the agency has obtained national accreditation, subjecting themselves to comprehensive reviews of all aspects of their operations. This demonstrates their commitment to improvement and their willingness to accept criticism when necessary, a critical aspect for all modern law enforcement agencies.
There are few professions where one must wear a bulletproof vest, carry a gun, and other tools of the trade before leaving home and family for work. Few people truly understand the dangers law enforcement officers face each time they approach a stopped vehicle for a violation, not knowing what to expect. The uncertainty of whether the person has a weapon, if there are others hiding in the vehicle, if the subject will attempt to flee, or become aggressive adds to the inherent risks of the job. Despite the constant presence of danger, law enforcement officers are tasked with treating everyone with respect.
The deputies of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office take their motto, “protect and serve,” seriously. They put their lives on the line every day to ensure the safety of our community.
Congratulations on your anniversary and the professionalism you demonstrate.