Vietnam Remembrance Day
The United States became involved in the Vietnam war in 1954. This war was different from any other in our history for many reasons. Vietnam was not a popular war because of how it divided our country.
This long war finally ended in 1975 with North Vietnam’s conquest of South Vietnam. There were so many controversies that surrounded this war. People assumed most people who fought were draftees but, in all actuality, it is estimated that 75-80 percent of soldiers were volunteers.
While some Americans were enlisting, others were staging protests and evading service by going to Canada. From Washington DC to San Francisco, people displayed outrage and disagreement in many forms.
Many Vietnam veterans recall coming home from war to a very cold reception of family, friends, and neighbors who did not support the war. Some soldiers were condemned instead of celebrated.
It is estimated that over 58,000 Americans lost their lives in this war. Some veterans organizations shunned them rather than embrace them as fellow veterans. To this day, many Vietnam veterans still harbor painful memories of being treated so poorly for enduring the hardships and risks in service to our country.
The Vietnam war was the only time in history, our troops were not celebrated. In 2017, the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act designated March 29th as National Vietnam Remembrance Day.
Whether we agree or disagree with America’s involvement in that war, these soldiers still fought with some giving their lives in the cause of freedom. The creation of this date into law, is affirmation that our nation recognized the need to heal the wounds from such a divisive moment in our history.
As this important day approaches, we need to find ways to celebrate these veterans, the sacrifices they made, and the physical and emotional scars they continue to bear for answering our country’s call to duty.