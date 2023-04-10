No one has opposed having a local, affordable Veterans Village assisted living facility for vets and their spouses. In the nearly 10 years since the idea was first floated, though, little progress has been seen and few updates have been given by the Veterans Village board. Frustration abounds.
However, there’s a reset in the works, along with high hopes for progress and a resolution.
A little background: the proposed assisted living facility is to be located on acreage owned by Citrus County near the current Veterans Clinic in Lecanto. The county commission, in a show of support, leased the property to the Veterans Village board at $1 per year. In another show of support, the Citrus County Hospital Board gave the Veterans Village board $2.5 million toward facility design and construction. The hospital board owns, on behalf of the public, the former Citrus Memorial Hospital and affiliated properties. It leased them to for-profit Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), and uses proceeds of the lease to fund local health-related projects.
Things were looking positive for a public-private partnership to create Veterans Village. However, the COVID pandemic’s arrival three years ago was a major disruptor. Everything stopped for a time. Then the Veterans Village board was unable to consummate funding plans because builders refused to commit to a price in the volatile construction market.
Making matters worse, communication with the project’s supporters and the public was sparse, creating uncertainty. We have long urged Veterans Village leaders to communicate better to their community supporters, as well as to the veteran community.
Now the Citrus County Hospital Board has provided the kick needed to reset things. It voted recently to create a new memorandum of understanding with the Veterans Village board, good to the end of the year, and asked for the $2.5 million in public funds back, to be kept aside for this project if things work out. It also pledged another $1 million as an incentive to move the project forward to completion.
Veterans Village board officers have expressed their commitment to seeing the assisted living facility built. There is no question it is needed, and the need is only going to grow. The Veterans Village leaders are in a position to move forward. We encourage them to do so, and to provide timely updates because of high community interest in the project’s completion.
We support the Veterans Village concept and hope the players can figure out how to make it a reality. Action is needed now. Progress must be clear before formal fundraising begins, which will have to happen soon. The project needs strong leaders who will communicate well with community partners and the public.