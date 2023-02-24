‘These kids don’t even know they are learning.” That’s what Michelle Leeper, chairperson of the board of directors for the Academy of Environmental Sciences (AES) told the Chronicle editorial board recently. She was referring to the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school located on West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. Ms. Leeper agreed that the school keeps some children from dropping out of school. Before attending AES one child never smiled, seldom spoke and sat in a corner, eyes down. When he went into the ninth grade at AES he came out of his shell. He was engaged, curious and developed social skills. According to Ms. Leeper, “No one eats lunch alone” at AES.

But here’s the rub. The school is located in an environment that shrieks “nature.” Wetlands surround it on three sides, with the Salt River butting up on AES’ southern border. The building was designed as an octagonal structure so no view would be restricted. It’s nature-focused with classes in zoology and meteorology. Kids have not only formal classroom instruction but outdoor classes, not at desks but in kayaks and in the wetlands surrounding the school.

