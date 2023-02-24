‘These kids don’t even know they are learning.” That’s what Michelle Leeper, chairperson of the board of directors for the Academy of Environmental Sciences (AES) told the Chronicle editorial board recently. She was referring to the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school located on West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. Ms. Leeper agreed that the school keeps some children from dropping out of school. Before attending AES one child never smiled, seldom spoke and sat in a corner, eyes down. When he went into the ninth grade at AES he came out of his shell. He was engaged, curious and developed social skills. According to Ms. Leeper, “No one eats lunch alone” at AES.
But here’s the rub. The school is located in an environment that shrieks “nature.” Wetlands surround it on three sides, with the Salt River butting up on AES’ southern border. The building was designed as an octagonal structure so no view would be restricted. It’s nature-focused with classes in zoology and meteorology. Kids have not only formal classroom instruction but outdoor classes, not at desks but in kayaks and in the wetlands surrounding the school.
The building is in need of constant repair and maintenance because of the salt water, the salt air, and, well, nature. This summer, ADA compliance standards mandate repairs to an elevator, steel joists, and balconies. Ms. Leeper said that bids are out with fingers crossed that the total will be around the anticipated $300K. The good news is that volunteers have raised more than $340K in cash and donations. The bad news is those funds cover just this phase—phase two of a five-phase multiyear project.
The AES Board is responsible for raising money for maintenance and improvements. Everyone and almost everything is voluntary. The board is tired of the never-ending Wheel of Fortune aspect of fundraising. They are looking at long-term financial support and exploring numerous avenues to gain the capital needed to keep the doors open, safe and ADA compliant. Grant writers are being interviewed, but other paths are being explored as well. The grant process, Ms. Leeper pointed out, takes a long time and finding grants that fit AES’ needs are limited.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County School Board member Thomas Kennedy feels AES’ pain. He said that AES is a wonderful school that is set up for unique learning experiences. The school board, Kennedy said, wants AES to be successful. For example, the Citrus County Educational Foundation has donated more than $200K in the last five years to AES.
AES school principal Ernest Hopper said a partnership is being pursued in order to sustain short-term funding – like phase two – as well as long-term funding for the school. Kennedy said that “sustainability” is the key. He doesn’t see a state legislative fix, but hinted that there could be legislative opportunities down the road that are very specific to AES’ future.
We applaud all the efforts of all the people and organizations that support AES and its unique educational environment. There is no question that the entire community has gotten behind this little 120-student school. But we also know that you can only go to the well so many times before it dries up. Then you need a new well. And folks responsible for AES know this and are thinking outside the box. That is the type of private, public and political action we applaud.