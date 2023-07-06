When it comes to Florida state government’s investment in its human capital, it appears to have given short shrift to one of the most famous pieces of advice attributed to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, “Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”
While the compensation paid to employees is not the sole determinant for a productive and motivated workforce, it is a major factor as attested to by a national survey of 1,100 state and local government employees in 2021. The survey found that the top two actions employers can take to retain workers are to increase salaries and offer bonuses.
In this regard, Florida state government employees have been underpaid for far too many years. Despite Florida having the fourth largest economy and third largest budget among the states, the average monthly salary of Florida state employees is in the bottom half of states with a ranking of 32.
Over the years, Florida state government’s undervalued compensation for the knowledge, skills and abilities of state employees has taken its toll on recruitment and retention, resulting in a level of inadequate staffing that has fueled workplace stress and costly personnel turnover.
Having the leanest state employee workforce of the states with a ratio of 85 full-time employees for every 10,000 residents, the impact of this undervaluation is reflected in federal data that shows employees left Florida’s state government at a much higher rate in recent years than the national average.
Despite the recent efforts of Gov. DeSantis to belatedly improve state employee compensation, state agencies are struggling with pervasive staff shortages. As of October of last year, 28 of 29 state agencies had percentages of vacant positions in the double digits.
Unfortunately, the staff shortages particularly impact public safety and those most vulnerable.
The Department of Corrections was, at last count, short more than 5,800 correctional officers, forcing it to rely on the Florida National Guard for months to keep order in the state’s prisons. The Florida Highway Patrol has less than 2,000 troopers to patrol close to 300,000 miles of state roadways in a state with a growing 22.6 million population and well over 100 million visitors annually.
As for the state’s support of its most vulnerable residents, at least 25 percent of the positions in the Agency for Persons with Disabilities and the Department of Elder Affairs are vacant. Even more troubling is that 39 percent of the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs’ nursing home positions are vacant.
As Florida’s pervasive state government staff shortages remind, you not only get what you pay for, but also pay a high price in employee turnover and lost organizational efficacy.