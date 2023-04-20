Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk recently labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” – the term Twitter uses for propaganda outlets in Russia and China, among others. Musk later walked that back to settle on the label “government-funded media.”
We agree with NPR that those labels are inaccurate and misleading. As NPR’s website asserts, NPR is “a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence. It receives less than 1 percent of its $300 million annual budget from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.” CPB itself, created by Congress in 1967, is an independent, private, nonprofit organization mostly funded by the federal government.
NPR’s funding comes heavily from corporate and individual grants and donations. Are there any NPR listeners who haven’t heard member stations’ weeklong campaigns for donations?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Twitter also gave the misleading designations to accounts for PBS, which receives funding from CPB just as NPR does, and the BBC, funded by a uniform license fee charged to British television viewers. (Twitter policy previously said that NPR and BBC were not considered to be propaganda sites.)
Even cursory fact-checking of NPR funding would have shown those labels to be in error.
While Twitter operations have been chaotic since Musk took over, this episode illustrates a greater issue. Even prior to the wave of artificial intelligence concerns currently emerging, disinformation and misinformation have been a plague on civil social discourse. They contribute in a major way to the political and social polarization we see today. And it’s not just in the digital world; it’s also broadcast and print.
How to change things? Pack a healthy skepticism when confronted with new information, and be prepared to check it before you repeat it.
Tenets of digital literacy can be applied throughout the media universe. These are the cautions and questions to consider before passing along information in any form:
1. Who is behind the item? Is the source trustworthy? Check the website’s “mission” and “about” pages.
2. What’s the evidence? Is it well-referenced? Check the facts.
3. Practice “lateral reading” – see what other sources say regarding the same topic.
4. Is it delivered with inflammatory language, or is it presented factually using neutral language?
5. If you suspect a photo isn’t right, check it using a reverse-image search.
Circling back to the Twitter-NPR story, anyone could have checked readily available data about NPR’s funding. Corporate and government grants, especially when counted among a wide range of funding sources for independent organizations, do not obligate the receivers.