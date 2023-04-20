Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk recently labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” – the term Twitter uses for propaganda outlets in Russia and China, among others. Musk later walked that back to settle on the label “government-funded media.”

We agree with NPR that those labels are inaccurate and misleading. As NPR’s website asserts, NPR is “a private, nonprofit company with editorial independence. It receives less than 1 percent of its $300 million annual budget from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.” CPB itself, created by Congress in 1967, is an independent, private, nonprofit organization mostly funded by the federal government.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle