A recent letter to the editor of the Chronicle urged the county to consider a traffic signal at the entrance to the YMCA on County Road 486. The writer said a traffic signal is badly needed and cited the 1,200 people using the Y daily. She added that turns in either direction leaving the facility are difficult and noted that there had already been one fatal accident at that location. She called for a traffic study to start the process of getting a traffic signal.

While this is a simple question, the answer is not quite that simple, and it has to do with the history of the Y and the process for getting a traffic signal installed.

