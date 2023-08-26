A recent letter to the editor of the Chronicle urged the county to consider a traffic signal at the entrance to the YMCA on County Road 486. The writer said a traffic signal is badly needed and cited the 1,200 people using the Y daily. She added that turns in either direction leaving the facility are difficult and noted that there had already been one fatal accident at that location. She called for a traffic study to start the process of getting a traffic signal.
While this is a simple question, the answer is not quite that simple, and it has to do with the history of the Y and the process for getting a traffic signal installed.
First, a new traffic light will almost certainly be installed at that location. The question is when.
In 2011, when the Y was still being planned, the Citrus County School District had the opportunity to buy land along CR 486 for a new elementary school. The land was immediately adjacent to the west of the location of the proposed YMCA, so the school district and the Y made a number of agreements to take advantage of the location for joint programs. One of these include the district paying part of the cost of the YMCA swimming pool in exchange for school use of the facility.
Another of these agreements was for the school district and the YMCA to share an entrance along CR 486. The current entrance road to the YMCA is on land owned by the school district. The entrance way on CR 486 immediately west of the YMCA entrance is a planned school bus entrance. When the new school is built, the school and the Y will share the current YMCA entrance, and there will be a traffic signal, but this could be five or more years in the future.
Whether a signal will be installed before that depends on the results of what is called a “signal warrant” analysis done in accord with criteria set forth in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).
This is a study of vehicle traffic volume, pedestrian activity, intersection crash history and an analysis of the physical environment of the intersection.
An analysis was done in the fall of 2019, months after the fatal accident at the entrance to the YMCA, where a woman was killed when she attempted a left turn and collided with a vehicle going west on CR 486.
That analysis did not justify installation of a traffic signal.
However, with the planned development in the area of the CR 486/CR 491 intersection and on CR 486 west of that intersection, it is reasonable to assume traffic along that section of CR 486 will increase, and county officials say this increase in traffic could trigger another study.
What this means is that it is almost certain there will be a traffic signal at this location, but it depends on when the school is built, when traffic volumes increase enough for another study, and what this study shows. We believe a signal is justified, but the final decision will be made on objective measures set forth in MUTCD.