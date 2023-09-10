On this day, 22 years ago, the world witnessed a horrifying and unimaginable tragedy as al-Qaeda terrorists launched devastating attacks on our homeland. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded before our eyes on television screens, leaving us in shock and disbelief.
We watched in disbelief as hijacked American airliners, commandeered by terrorists, were deliberately crashed into New York City’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The images of destruction and the acts of heroism by first responders and ordinary Americans, showcasing both the worst and best of humanity, are forever etched in our collective memory.
We must never forget the innocent victims who made the heart-wrenching decision to escape the infernos of the Twin Towers by jumping to their deaths on the streets below. We must never forget the courageous first responders who rushed to the Twin Towers, knowing they faced almost certain death, placing their duty above self. Nor should we forget the thousands of public servants who selflessly joined the rescue efforts, disregarding their own safety.
We should remember the brave men and women in uniform who survived distant battlefields only to perish near the heart of our nation’s capital when the Pentagon was struck by a hijacked airliner.
Let us also remember the heroic crew and passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, whose rallying cry of “Let’s Roll” inspired our nation and reminded the world that even in our darkest hour, we are a nation of courage.
We must never forget the dreams and aspirations cut short for nearly 3,000 innocent victims and the profound loss experienced by their families – parents, grandparents, spouses, children, and siblings – who would never again experience the joy of seeing a loved one’s smile or feeling their warm embrace.
On that fateful Sept. 11, America was politically divided, grappling with a contentious presidential election. Yet, in the face of evil and tragedy, Americans from all walks of life came together as one people, finding strength in each other.
Today, our nation is marred by political, cultural, and social divisions, fraying the fabric that binds us as a united people and placing our past and future in jeopardy.
Now more than ever, we must honor the memory of that tragic day by standing together. Let us stand united by showing respect and appreciation for our service members, police officers, and firefighters who protect us. Fly our flag at half-staff in remembrance of the innocent victims and heroes who lost their lives that day.
Above all, let us stand united by taking a moment to remember why we are fortunate to live in the United States of America – a nation forged through shared values and strengthened by our unity.