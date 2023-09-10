On this day, 22 years ago, the world witnessed a horrifying and unimaginable tragedy as al-Qaeda terrorists launched devastating attacks on our homeland. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded before our eyes on television screens, leaving us in shock and disbelief.

We watched in disbelief as hijacked American airliners, commandeered by terrorists, were deliberately crashed into New York City’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The images of destruction and the acts of heroism by first responders and ordinary Americans, showcasing both the worst and best of humanity, are forever etched in our collective memory.

