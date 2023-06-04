The issue at hand is that almost half of the county roads in Citrus County are in poor condition. It is our opinion that it’s time to take action and fix them. This message was clearly conveyed through data presented at a recent residential road repaving workshop organized by the Citrus County Commission.

According to county officials, 44 percent of the county-maintained asphalt roads are in poor condition, while an additional 37 percent are considered fair. Only 19 percent of the county-maintained roads are deemed to be in good condition. This situation has been years in the making, and resolving it won’t be an easy task. It traces back to developers constructing asphalt roads and then transferring responsibility for their upkeep and long-term maintenance to the county.

