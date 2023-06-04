The issue at hand is that almost half of the county roads in Citrus County are in poor condition. It is our opinion that it’s time to take action and fix them. This message was clearly conveyed through data presented at a recent residential road repaving workshop organized by the Citrus County Commission.
According to county officials, 44 percent of the county-maintained asphalt roads are in poor condition, while an additional 37 percent are considered fair. Only 19 percent of the county-maintained roads are deemed to be in good condition. This situation has been years in the making, and resolving it won’t be an easy task. It traces back to developers constructing asphalt roads and then transferring responsibility for their upkeep and long-term maintenance to the county.
In the past, the county had no issues maintaining these roads with a steady revenue stream from the Crystal River energy complex. However, the housing market crash in 2006-2008 significantly reduced county tax revenues. This was further compounded by Duke Energy’s tax dispute with the county in 2012, resulting in the energy company paying only $19 million of the $34 million assessment.
As Duke’s tax payments represented 26 percent of the county budget, the county had to take drastic measures to fill the resulting budget gap. Residential road repaving was one of the items that had to be cut from the budget. Nonetheless, roads require regular maintenance and repaving to replace deteriorated asphalt. Without this essential upkeep, the condition of the county roads has continued to decline.
Previous county commissions have discussed residential road repaving, but the main challenge has always been finding the necessary funds for the substantial increase in repaving required. While revenues from the gas tax are largely allocated to major road projects, an additional revenue stream has been needed to fund residential road repaving.
One proposal that was attempted but failed was adding a penny to the sales tax and dedicating it to road repaving. Although this approach seemed fairly equitable, it was soundly rejected when put to a county ballot, despite county officials emphasizing that a significant portion of the tax would be paid by visitors. Voters were simply not inclined to impose any additional taxes at the time.
Various other options have been considered, including a county Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU) or a 0.2 mill increase in the millage for five years, with the generated revenues specifically designated for road repaving.
Regardless of the funding method chosen by the county, there will inevitably be objections from some residents. While previous commissions have hesitated, the condition of the roads has continued to deteriorate. This current commission seems willing to address some of the challenging issues facing the county. Our hope is that they will also be willing to face the inevitable criticism that will arise, whichever funding approach they decide upon. It is time to stop postponing action on this urgent matter and confront the deteriorating state of our roads.