According to the Mental Health America website, Florida ranks 49th out of 50 states for availability to mental health services. Florida does not have a line item for mental health services but spreads funds into different departments, making it difficult to determine actual dollars spent.
Florida has the third highest senior citizen population while Citrus County holds down the third oldest demographic in Florida at 56.7 years. Citrus ranks fourth in the state for veterans.
Mental health has been an issue since humans appeared on this earth. In today’s world we have an aging population, which brings with it dementia and other health-related issues. We have veterans who experience horrific events and often suffer from PTSD. Along with that is a comparatively new challenge to mental health with substance abuse.
There is very little treatment available for mental health issues locally. Citrus has been trying to get a Baker Act facility for many years, along with related services.
Currently all those who are committed under the Baker Act law are transported to Leesburg. Several years back our mental health services were provided by Marion Citrus Mental Health. They lost the state contract for Citrus much due to their failure to get a Baker Act facility built. The strong support for LifeStreams, our current provider, was based on their promise to get a facility built in Citrus County.
The current situation places a burden on the Sheriff’s Office since they must do all the transports for those who are committed, including students. Deputies called on to transport patients take needed law enforcement out of the community for the time it takes for a round trip to Leesburg. Additionally, it places a hardship on families of those transported. A local facility will also provide other mental health related services to the community.
LifeStreams has been able to get some money from the state along with $2 million from Citrus and Hernando counties, which would also use the Citrus facility. They are also working with the Citrus County Hospital Board to obtain $2 million. They believe the facility will cost around $12 million.
There has been much debate and some reluctance on the Citrus County Commission. Property ownership is of concern and apparently some other issues.
It has been a long, hard fight to get this far for a facility in the county. Protecting county dollars and concerns for service is something the commission should be doing but the importance of this issue demands moving forward, and the concerns of the commission should be addressed in an expedient manner. Roadblocks must be avoided.
This issue is too important to our citizens, and the service is very badly needed.