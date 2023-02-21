According to the Mental Health America website, Florida ranks 49th out of 50 states for availability to mental health services. Florida does not have a line item for mental health services but spreads funds into different departments, making it difficult to determine actual dollars spent.

Florida has the third highest senior citizen population while Citrus County holds down the third oldest demographic in Florida at 56.7 years. Citrus ranks fourth in the state for veterans.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle