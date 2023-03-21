When residents of Citrus County feel strongly about something, they make their wishes known. A new animal shelter is one of those things. It has been made abundantly clear that the old shelter is both cramped and unsafe.

Although a former county commissioner scoffed at the idea, people stepped up and so far have donated more than $2 million toward a new shelter. It comes to more than $3 million with alternative funding sources plus the $500,000 personal pledge from our state Rep. Ralph Massullo and wife Patricia.

