When residents of Citrus County feel strongly about something, they make their wishes known. A new animal shelter is one of those things. It has been made abundantly clear that the old shelter is both cramped and unsafe.
Although a former county commissioner scoffed at the idea, people stepped up and so far have donated more than $2 million toward a new shelter. It comes to more than $3 million with alternative funding sources plus the $500,000 personal pledge from our state Rep. Ralph Massullo and wife Patricia.
It’s remarkable that about a third of the estimated $9 million for a new shelter has already been donated – and without a formal funding campaign.
Clearly, people in Citrus County want this. And before you yell at your newspaper to the effect of, “funds should be spent on people, not animals,” remember several important points: it’s not an either/or proposition; people voluntarily gave money for a new shelter, and those same people likely support other causes.
Any donations will lighten the taxpayer portion or provide for extras; this is not taxpayer money being diverted from human services.
After a spectacular misstep, the engineering and architecture consultants will return with a design that fits the original $9 million budget. A workshop to review new conceptual plans is tentatively scheduled for the morning of April 11.
As Commissioner Holly Davis said, the need now is to right-size the facility for today and plan it for expansion so tax dollars can go farther over the decades.
We say to the County Commission, make it happen.