We live in a community filled with natural beauty. Mother Nature has blessed us with gifts that are the envy of the world. The opportunity to live, work and play here should never be taken for granted.
But our little slice of paradise needs a little work.
Residents and government officials have increasingly been commenting that our roadways have a litter problem and some of our businesses could use a little help making their storefronts more attractive.
Citrus County Commissioner Diana Finegan pointed out recently that the county needs to focus on beautifying its surroundings in order to attract businesses and improve its economy.
She is not alone.
If you are an avid reader of our Sound Off and Letters to the Editor, you know that many other residents feel the same way.
The unkempt road medians, unattractive business storefronts, and litter are some of the major issues facing our community.
The concept of beautification is not new, but it has become increasingly important in today’s world as communities compete for businesses and residents. A clean, attractive, and well-maintained community can have a significant impact on the quality of life of its residents and the perception of potential businesses and investors.
When businesses and residents see that a community is investing in its appearance, they are more likely to want to be a part of that community.
Finegan suggested connecting businesses to SCORE, a nonprofit organization that helps entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. SCORE can help businesses in a number of ways, including providing mentorship, offering business workshops, and connecting them with resources. By connecting businesses to SCORE, Finegan hopes to encourage property improvements and ultimately improve their bottom lines.
Beautifying the county will not only improve the economy but also have a positive impact on the environment. Litter can pose a threat to wildlife and can pollute the water and soil, so cleaning up the litter is an important step towards preserving the environment.
Many letter writers and callers to Sound Off have criticized Sheriff Mike Prendergast for not having deputies help pick up litter. We are not sure where folks got the idea that law enforcement is in the trash pickup business. They are not.
But maybe the sheriff can explore an arrangement with the county jail where trustee-level inmates can be dispatched, with supervision, to help the county cleanup our roadways.
Perhaps it is also time to acknowledge that universal garbage pickup throughout the county might help with some of the litter issues. Would there be fewer couches and large items left on the side of our roads if residents had a better way to dispose of those items?
Beautifying the county will require more than just the efforts of the government and businesses. Residents also have a role to play in keeping their community clean and attractive.
Encouraging residents to participate in community clean-up events, creating litter-free zones, and promoting recycling can all help keep the county looking its best.
Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach suggested an idea she formed during a visit to Ireland where they hold an annual Tidy Towns competition where residents vie for the honor of having the most attractive city. Schlabach said that could work here by substituting districts for cities.
Finegan and all of the commissioners who support her suggestion are correct that Citrus County’s overall attractiveness needs serious attention.
We should support their efforts to keep Citrus County beautiful.