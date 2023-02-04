The recent finding by the Opioid Task Force that deaths are trending down from drug overdoses is welcome news. Any reduction is good yet the problem of illegal drugs in this nation is appalling.

Illegal drugs are major big business. generating in excess of $111 billion a year to the U.S. GDP. That is an estimate that most likely is higher. Historically illegal drug abuse has been a law enforcement challenge since the 1960s. In reality, it involves mental health, medical facilities/treatment, poverty issues and many other facets of society. Sadly, Florida ranks 42nd out of 50 states for access to mental health care.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle