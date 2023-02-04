The recent finding by the Opioid Task Force that deaths are trending down from drug overdoses is welcome news. Any reduction is good yet the problem of illegal drugs in this nation is appalling.
Illegal drugs are major big business. generating in excess of $111 billion a year to the U.S. GDP. That is an estimate that most likely is higher. Historically illegal drug abuse has been a law enforcement challenge since the 1960s. In reality, it involves mental health, medical facilities/treatment, poverty issues and many other facets of society. Sadly, Florida ranks 42nd out of 50 states for access to mental health care.
The question that we all should be asking is, why are so many Americans turning to illegal drugs? At what age should we start teaching kids about the dangers of drugs and addiction? Another recent report found children under 14 dying at a faster rate than any other age group from fentanyl. Is this from accidental ingestion or intentional? The drug thugs need to continue to expand their market and will move against the young first as was the case with drugs back in the ’60s but far more sophisticated in today’s world. Young people are risk takers, inquisitive and often overconfident, making them easy targets for the drug marketers.
It is well known that the fentanyl entering this country comes from China, Mexico and now India, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). Much of the drug is trafficked through international mail and express consignment operations environment. Although drugs do come through the Mexican border, they also come across from Canada and U.S. shipping and airports along with many other innovative approaches.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
This is big business; their resources are very extensive as is the cash availability. Throughout the years, politicians try to make political points by blaming the other party. In truth no political party has been willing to attack this issue on a unified front and put politics aside.
The fight can be won when we as a nation say enough is enough. When we will be willing to put in place practices such as improving mental health availability, increasing penalties for those high-end providers of this poison, and putting sanctions on those nations that choose to not crack down on the exports of illegal drugs.
Are we up to it as a nation or are we just going to allow our country to be destroyed from within? As a nation we need to come together and demand our elected officials seriously address this attack on the American population.