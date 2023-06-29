Freestanding emergency room (ER) facilities that provide emergency medical services at a location outside a hospital campus are not a new emergency care model for hospitals. In the early 1970s, they came on the health care scene as a means to extend emergency care services to rural and other underserved areas.
In recent years, however, freestanding ERs – fueled by aging baby boomers, lifestyle‐induced illness, and greater insurance coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) – have grown in popularity to become a new health care trend for delivering emergency care services.
Health Corporation of America (HCA) Florida Citrus Hospital is apparently poised to join the freestanding ER trend. Although not officially announced, records indicate that the purchase of two parcels totaling more than eight acres near the intersection of County Roads 491 and 486 will become the home of a freestanding ER facility and medical offices.
Open 24/7, a freestanding ER facility must stabilize and treat all patients, regardless of their ability to pay, just as a hospital campus ER. Equipped and staffed with emergency medicine doctors, emergency nurses, laboratory and radiology technicians, it can also treat any of the potentially life-threatening conditions that a hospital ER does.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Because most freestanding ER patients – about 95 percent – are “walk-ins” who come on their own as opposed to arriving via ambulance, the primary difference between a freestanding and hospital ER is the convenience of proximity for providing potentially life-saving care closer to home.
With Citrus County’s accelerating growth gravitating to the Central Ridge area, which includes the planned Amber Ridge housing complex and a two-story townhome community, a freestanding ER near the County Roads 491 and 486 intersection would be a beneficial location for meeting an anticipated increase in demand for emergency care services.
Thinking outside the hospital campus box with a freestanding ER located in the hotbed of the county’s retail and residential growth promises to be a successful business model for HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and a benefit to the community by affording closer access to emergency care services.