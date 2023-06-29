Freestanding emergency room (ER) facilities that provide emergency medical services at a location outside a hospital campus are not a new emergency care model for hospitals. In the early 1970s, they came on the health care scene as a means to extend emergency care services to rural and other underserved areas.

In recent years, however, freestanding ERs – fueled by aging baby boomers, lifestyle‐induced illness, and greater insurance coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) – have grown in popularity to become a new health care trend for delivering emergency care services.

