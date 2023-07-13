When life and property are at risk, citizens expect and deserve the very best fire rescue response. As such, firefighting training is the backbone of a fire department because it hones the firefighter skills and experiences that underwrite an efficient and competent response.
The importance of training realism to training effectiveness has been a constant from at least the time of the seventh century B.C., when Greek lyrical poet Archilochos declared, “We don’t rise to the level of our expectations, we fall to the level of our training,” to today’s U.S. Army dictum, “Train as you fight.”
Given that realistic training is fundamental to optimal firefighter efficiency and competence, Citrus County Fire Rescue Chief Craig Stevens is applauded for thinking outside the firehouse to take full advantage of a recent golden training opportunity.
With the wrecking ball within days of starting the demolition of the Crystal River Mall to make way for a mixed-use development, Chief Stevens saw the potential of the mall as a unique training facility where others just saw a vacant building. Enlisting the support and cooperation of the mall’s current property owner, CR19 Holdings LLC, the vacant mall was transformed into a unique, weeklong firefighting training site.
Throughout the training period, county firefighters were afforded realistic training experiences in a wide range of simulated scenarios. Skills were honed in commercial engine operations, incident command operations in a commercial structure, conventional and unconventional forcible entry for interior doors, windows and roll-up doors, firefighter survival, fire control/ventilation and roof operations. An intangible benefit of this realistic training is that it also served to enhance morale and confidence at both the individual and department levels.
Whether firefighters are rescuing the proverbial kitten stuck in a tree or putting out a devastating blaze, the inherent and unpredictable dangers that lurk with every fire rescue response make realistic training an imperative.
Thanks to Chief Stevens’ innovative outside-the-firehouse thinking and the community-minded spirit of CR19 Holdings LLC, this rare, realistic training opportunity was optimized for the benefit of not only the county’s firefighters, but also the community it serves so admirably.