‘A staggering 70 percent of children enrolled in Citrus County’s public schools participate in the free and reduced price meal program.”

This statistic is the first listed on the Citrus County Blessings website. As alarming as the statistic is, Christina Reed, executive director of Blessings, reports these numbers are expected to increase as extra COVID-19 related SNAP benefits ended as of March 1. That means families who were collecting extra benefits to combat food insecurity are no longer receiving that extra support from the government.

