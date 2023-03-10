‘A staggering 70 percent of children enrolled in Citrus County’s public schools participate in the free and reduced price meal program.”
This statistic is the first listed on the Citrus County Blessings website. As alarming as the statistic is, Christina Reed, executive director of Blessings, reports these numbers are expected to increase as extra COVID-19 related SNAP benefits ended as of March 1. That means families who were collecting extra benefits to combat food insecurity are no longer receiving that extra support from the government.
Blessings currently provides more than 2,450 local students with a backpack full of food on Fridays to ensure they have food to eat over the weekend. Blessings has pantries in five private schools, four preschools, and every public school across the entire county from Crystal River to Floral City as well as some community pantries.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Reed describes the weekly process as one that has a lot of moving parts and a larger space would allow them to streamline their operations. Currently, the Community Food Bank orders and receives the bulk of her food. Due to limited storage, Reed has had to source food from other vendors to be shipped directly to Blessings. She and her volunteers build the pallets of food on the first Tuesday monthly and deliver them to the pantries and school which they serve. The Food Bank, where the operations are currently taking place, is unsure how long Blessings will be able to utilize the space they are currently using.
Blessings is searching for a space to continue its crucial operations. Reed reports the space must have a few things to provide efficiency.
The building must be centrally located in the county to provide easy access to all pantries and schools.
The space must be 3,000 to 5,000 square feet.
The building should have a loading dock or roll-up door to allow the utilization of a forklift.
Office space is also preferred to be in the building to allow all operations to take place in one location.
It’s imperative that our community support organizations doing the work. If you know someone or if you have any ideas for a space for Blessings, contact Christina Reed at Christina @citruscountyblessings.org or call their mobile office at 352-341-7707.