State Senator Blaise Ingoglia has filed a bill called the “Ultimate Cancel Act” that would effectively end the Democratic party in Florida.

There is no specific mention of the Democratic Party in the bill. Rather, it would decertify any political party that has “previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude. In 1840-1856 the Democratic party had supported slavery.

