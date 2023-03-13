State Senator Blaise Ingoglia has filed a bill called the “Ultimate Cancel Act” that would effectively end the Democratic party in Florida.
There is no specific mention of the Democratic Party in the bill. Rather, it would decertify any political party that has “previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude. In 1840-1856 the Democratic party had supported slavery.
Of course, the actual history is somewhat more complicated. Before the Civil War, there were differences in the Democratic party over slavery, with northern Democrats insisting that slavery is an issue that each new state should decide, while southern Democrats believed that slavery was national. But this bill is not really about history. It is about politics.
In an article in the Chronicle on Sunday, March 12, Ingoglia defended his bill by saying that for years the “modern Left” has been calling for removal of statues and renaming locations due to those individuals supporting slavery, and in this bill he is “calling their bluff.”
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Legislation similar to this bill was introduced in the United States House of Representatives by Texas representative Louie Gohmert in 2020. That bill went nowhere. We don’t know if Ingoglia’s bill is intended as a serious legislative proposal or simply trolling, since should such a bill pass the legislature and be signed by the governor it would have serious consequences and would likely face immediate legal challenges.
It is hard to see this bill as more than a waste of legislative time and resources, and we wish elected leaders would focus on doing the real work of governing and deal with issues facing the state, such as sea level rise, the crisis in property insurance, and affordable housing.
There are plenty of real issues that voters have sent legislators to deal with, and we wonder if voters who expect legislators to work on issues like this would want them spending legislative time scoring political points. Rather, we believe most Floridians want their legislators dealing seriously with serious issues facing the state.
Certainly, both political parties engage in petty squabbles and using performance politics to score cheap pollical points. We wish this would end and our legislators would work together to reach bipartisan solutions to real problems. Florida is a large and complex state with real issues that need to be addressed, and legislators need to be dealing with these instead of scoring political points.