Historically, the 16-acre campground at the end of Fishcreek Drive in coastal Ozello was a noncontroversial fish camp, boat ramp, and gathering spot for locals. However, ever since the current property owners proposed transforming it into a “glampground” with RV sites and luxurious camping sites, it has become a point of contention between supporters and opponents that has pitted neighbors against neighbors.

Supporters see the proposed glampground as being the right fit for several important reasons. The proposed transformation would be a qualitative improvement for a site with aging infrastructure and septic tanks. With glamping a fusion of stunning nature and modern luxury, it, by definition, is an eco-friendly transformation. The property owners, unlike an out-of-town developer, are a young family vested in the Ozello community that has expressed a willingness to be a good neighbor.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle