Historically, the 16-acre campground at the end of Fishcreek Drive in coastal Ozello was a noncontroversial fish camp, boat ramp, and gathering spot for locals. However, ever since the current property owners proposed transforming it into a “glampground” with RV sites and luxurious camping sites, it has become a point of contention between supporters and opponents that has pitted neighbors against neighbors.
Supporters see the proposed glampground as being the right fit for several important reasons. The proposed transformation would be a qualitative improvement for a site with aging infrastructure and septic tanks. With glamping a fusion of stunning nature and modern luxury, it, by definition, is an eco-friendly transformation. The property owners, unlike an out-of-town developer, are a young family vested in the Ozello community that has expressed a willingness to be a good neighbor.
Opponents, on the other hand, contend it is the wrong fit for the Ozello community, citing several significant considerations. The proposed RV and glamping sites are too intense for the fragile, natural surroundings. Prone to flooding and in close proximity to sensitive wetlands, it poses an environmental risk. Served by an inadequate road infrastructure with ingress and egress confined to the narrow, winding Ozello Trail, the glampground’s RV traffic could hinder hurricane evacuation.
After weighing the county’s Planning and Development Commission recommendation to disapprove the glampground, as well as the pros of supporters and cons of opponents, county commissioners unanimously approved it with the added caveat of over a dozen stringent conditions.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Among the glampground conditional restrictions imposed by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to enhance protection of the environmentally sensitive area are the elevation of septic tanks at higher flood-level requirements, inspection of septic tanks on a quarterly basis and the prohibition of condos being built on the site. Also, in consideration of hurricane evacuation, only “road-worthy” vehicles would be allowed at the glampground.
While the list of conditions may mitigate any environmental and safety impact created by the glampground, what is most importantly needed for the benefit of the entire Ozello community is the BOCC’s collective commitment to making septic-to-sewer and Ozello Trail improvements a planning priority.
With the die cast for better or worse by the county commissioners’ unanimous glampground approval, only time will tell if the best hopes of supporters or the worst fears of opponents will come to pass. That said, all parties are encouraged to move forward in the spirit of cooperation.