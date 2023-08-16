In 1929, the world economy collapsed. Jobs disappeared, homes were lost and people starved. It is considered the worst economic disaster in modern history. Yet in today’s world we have a condition much like the ’29 crash but very different. We have high employment yet people are homeless and kids go hungry or are lacking nutritious food. Our world has changed and we are dealing with families where there is only a single parent or both parents working one or several jobs all trying to make ends meet.
The local housing market lacks affordable homes and rents often are in the 4-digit figures monthly. Salaries are not keeping up with basic living expenses. In the mid-20th century, you could buy a new car for a quarter to half a year’s salary. Today a new car often exceeds a full year’s salary. It is a different time.
If a child is to learn they need to have proper nutrition. They are growing and nutrition is critical to their development. Parents have the challenge to keep a roof over their heads or spend money on food with out-of-control costs. Corners get cut and often the kids get short changed.
“Children are human beings to whom respect is due, superior to us by reason of their innocence and of the greater possibilities of their future.” – Maria Montessori.
As our populations grow, world complexities expand, we need our children if we are going to continue to survive and learn to deal with the many challenges facing us.
Way too many children go to school hungry. A kid that is dealing with hunger pains tends to not learn well. As we all know, growing children need a lot of food to continue their development to become productive adults.
Luckily the Federal Government has programs for breakfast and lunch throughout the school year for eligible kids. Unfortunately, it does not cover weekends. Thankfully, we have the Citrus County Blessings Program that provides take-home food to kids on Fridays to carry them through the weekend and a summer program where fresh produce and other food products are provided to the whole family.
Eligibility requires the child’s family meets the federal income level for free or reduced school meal programs. Unfortunately, in Citrus County more than 70 percent of our school kids are eligible. That estimate is very conservative.
Citrus County Blessings utilizes volunteers including a team of students to handle this major task. Much of the funding comes from the community. Citrus County has a long history of taking care of those in need. According to Blessings, it costs around $250 a year to provide food for one child. There are many telemarketers that harass us daily looking for donations to organizations we know little to nothing about. Citrus County Blessings is a local organization helping local kids and families.
We can reminisce how it used to be when we were young or help those in need in today’s world. No kid should go hungry if we are the humane society, we believe we are.