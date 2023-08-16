In 1929, the world economy collapsed. Jobs disappeared, homes were lost and people starved. It is considered the worst economic disaster in modern history. Yet in today’s world we have a condition much like the ’29 crash but very different. We have high employment yet people are homeless and kids go hungry or are lacking nutritious food. Our world has changed and we are dealing with families where there is only a single parent or both parents working one or several jobs all trying to make ends meet.

The local housing market lacks affordable homes and rents often are in the 4-digit figures monthly. Salaries are not keeping up with basic living expenses. In the mid-20th century, you could buy a new car for a quarter to half a year’s salary. Today a new car often exceeds a full year’s salary. It is a different time.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags