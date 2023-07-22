The recent news of the developer’s decision to abandon plans for affordable housing in front of the Meadowcrest subdivision in Crystal River highlights an ongoing issue that continues to plague communities across the country. The dire need for affordable housing remains, and it is clear that we have yet to find a sustainable solution to address the problem.

Green Mills Group, the developer in question, cited the lack of financial viability as the primary reason for their withdrawal from the project. The pursuit of federal tax credits, which are essential for making affordable housing projects economically feasible, proved to be an arduous and highly competitive process. With numerous developers vying for limited resources, the chances of securing these credits were slim, making the endeavor financially unviable for Green Mills.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags