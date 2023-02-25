In today’s fast-paced world it can be easy to overlook the importance of community newspapers. However, newspapers, like the one you’re reading right now, continue to play a vital role in providing hyper-local news, opinions, and information that cannot be found anywhere else.

From covering school board meetings and town hall debates to providing a platform for letters, columns, and editorials, local newspapers are an essential part of the media landscape.

