The annual budget process for Citrus County has begun. Commissioners voted to set the proposed millage rate higher than last year. The new rate for the 2023-2024 is 8.9408 up from the current year of 8.2458. Once the millage is set, it cannot be raised but can be lowered up to Oct. 1. Public concern is running high due to the commission’s actions.
As always, public safety is the largest portion of the budget with the sheriff asking for a substantial increase with many of the same issues that face the fire service and other county agencies. Included in these concerns is the challenge of attracting and retaining employees. This often boils down to salaries.
Public safety, including safe roadways, is a critical component of any community. We, as citizens, expect decent highways to be protected from the criminal element or a burning home. If we are injured in an accident or have a medical emergency, we expect the best care. Often our frustration with taxes overshadows the realization that there is no free lunch. Qualified, competent, and motivated employees expect a living wage just as every taxpayer expected it in their employment. Additionally, they must have the equipment necessary to do their jobs.
Past commissions often made decisions based on their voter popularity instead of responsible actions. Planning was limited and now the current commission is challenged to address many issues that got kicked down the road in the past. Hard decisions need to be made, often not popular but necessary when dealing with the big picture.
It is safe to say most people do not like taxes yet as a society we all contribute to our community for public safety, roads, libraries, schools etc. through taxes. The challenge for the commission is not only the tax rate but more importantly to ensure every dollar is spent wisely.
It is critical that every officeholder, department, or agency head receiving public dollars be totally transparent. Because something is wanted does not make it necessary. With the expanded growth and demand for services all those receiving public dollars must face the challenges of maximizing service while holding the line on expense. Every expenditure should be justified, not just demanded. It will be up to the commission to sort through this complex process to insure a fair and equitable distribution of limited dollars.
The commission made the right decision to prepare for additional tax dollars if required but we would encourage them to vet every request to determine actual need.
We strongly hope all county leaders recognize that you do not always get what you want and the taxpayers expect you to work with what you get.