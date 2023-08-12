The annual budget process for Citrus County has begun. Commissioners voted to set the proposed millage rate higher than last year. The new rate for the 2023-2024 is 8.9408 up from the current year of 8.2458. Once the millage is set, it cannot be raised but can be lowered up to Oct. 1. Public concern is running high due to the commission’s actions.

As always, public safety is the largest portion of the budget with the sheriff asking for a substantial increase with many of the same issues that face the fire service and other county agencies. Included in these concerns is the challenge of attracting and retaining employees. This often boils down to salaries.

