Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton recently released preliminary numbers for overall taxable property values, and they have continued to rise. Citrus County, Crystal River, Inverness, and the School Board use these numbers to determine their final budgets, based on millage rates. All four values are greater than they were last year, continuing a trend seen in the past several years. July 1 is the deadline for completion of the final tax roll.

Major contributors to the valuation changes are permit activity, price movement, and increased sales volume in many areas of the county. Dalton said the overall estimated county taxable increase is 10.58 percent.

