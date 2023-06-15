Citrus County Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton recently released preliminary numbers for overall taxable property values, and they have continued to rise. Citrus County, Crystal River, Inverness, and the School Board use these numbers to determine their final budgets, based on millage rates. All four values are greater than they were last year, continuing a trend seen in the past several years. July 1 is the deadline for completion of the final tax roll.
Major contributors to the valuation changes are permit activity, price movement, and increased sales volume in many areas of the county. Dalton said the overall estimated county taxable increase is 10.58 percent.
What does this mean to taxpayers? It’s good news and bad news. The good news is that property is appraised at higher values than before – great if you’re looking to sell property. But it’s not-so-good news for those who want to buy, and it’s bad news for those paying taxes on the properties now appraised at higher values.
The current growth spurt should not surprise anyone who’s been paying attention over the last two decades. What the taxing bodies must do now, with more funding available, is prioritize activities and use the funds wisely, particularly in view of the growth. It’s an opportunity to correct missteps from previous years as well as strategically address current and future demands.
Much of the new growth will be in the commercial realm – retail outlets that people have been clamoring for, for years. While many decry the urbanization signaled by this commercial development, it will help to re-balance the tax burden, now disproportionately carried by residential taxpayers.
Local governing entities won’t be flush with money, but the funds could help accomplish their critical strategic objectives. And remember, services cost money. Citizen demands that “they” in government do X or Y often don’t take into consideration two important things: “they” is really “we,” and just as in our own homes, we must plan wisely and use our available money for the benefit of household (community) members.