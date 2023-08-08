It’s a new world, one that requires broadband internet access for school, work, healthcare services, public safety, and government and social connection. However, swaths of Citrus County do not have internet access or it’s unreliable at best. County commissioners have made broadband expansion a priority, and they’re asking for everyone’s help on documentation so they can get state and federal broadband expansion grants.
How can you help? Go online to complete an internet speed test, which will document current broadband connectivity. Just go to https://floridajobs.org/broadband and follow the prompts.
What if you’re in an area without internet access? You can still contribute to the information-gathering. Go to a library or somewhere else with access, and enter the web address. The very first question on the test is about your location. Among the choices is, “Provide an address with no available service.” On the next screen there’s a list of reasons to choose among, from “not available in my community” to more personal reasons, and “other” if you don’t see your reason for no service listed.
Both the federal and state governments are behind a major push to identify and assist unserved and underserved communities obtain broadband access. In Florida, the Office of Broadband in the Department of Economic Opportunity (newly renamed Florida Commerce) was created by state statute in 2020 to increase the availability and effectiveness of broadband internet throughout the state. It’s this Office of Broadband that hosts the speed test website.
If you have internet access, we urge you to take the internet speed test right away. If you do not have internet access, try to get to a connected computer so you can input your address and document that access is not available where you live.
As County Administrator Steve Howard says, broadband expansion is a need, not a want.
Take the internet speed test and be part of the solution to eliminate Citrus County’s digital divide.