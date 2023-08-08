It’s a new world, one that requires broadband internet access for school, work, healthcare services, public safety, and government and social connection. However, swaths of Citrus County do not have internet access or it’s unreliable at best. County commissioners have made broadband expansion a priority, and they’re asking for everyone’s help on documentation so they can get state and federal broadband expansion grants.

How can you help? Go online to complete an internet speed test, which will document current broadband connectivity. Just go to https://floridajobs.org/broadband and follow the prompts.

