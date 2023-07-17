Swimming with manatees in Crystal River is undeniably a remarkable and unique experience. The opportunity to interact with these gentle giants has captivated the hearts and imaginations of travelers from all over the world. It comes as no surprise that Crystal River has been recognized by Tripadvisor as one of the best travel experiences in the nation. However, as the popularity of this activity continues to grow, it is crucial to consider the need for better supervision to ensure the safety and well-being of both the manatees and the visitors.

Crystal River’s fame as the only place where travelers can swim with manatees has drawn significant attention. Visit Florida’s President and CEO, Dana Young, has witnessed firsthand how manatees have become a topic of discussion among people she has met during her travels. The allure of these majestic creatures is undeniable, but it is essential to strike a delicate balance between providing access to this unique experience and ensuring the preservation of the manatees’ natural behavior and habitat.

