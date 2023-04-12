The 8th annual Citrus County Leadership Summit was recently held at the Lecanto Government Center. It was attended by elected officials from the County Commission, City of Inverness, City of Crystal River, and the School Board. For the first time, Sheriff Mike Prendergast also joined the group.

There was a new vibrancy and sense of cooperation at the meeting this year. All representatives had an opportunity to speak about what they believe are the major issues facing all of Citrus County. Each participant was treated respectfully as they discussed a wide range of topics of concern to our county: crime and safety, traffic and trash on the roadways, economic development, education, tourists, the Tourist Development Council, the Suncoast Parkway, and the influx of people moving here. Of course the major issue is how to fund these issues. It was a full-ranging discussion.

