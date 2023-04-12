The 8th annual Citrus County Leadership Summit was recently held at the Lecanto Government Center. It was attended by elected officials from the County Commission, City of Inverness, City of Crystal River, and the School Board. For the first time, Sheriff Mike Prendergast also joined the group.
There was a new vibrancy and sense of cooperation at the meeting this year. All representatives had an opportunity to speak about what they believe are the major issues facing all of Citrus County. Each participant was treated respectfully as they discussed a wide range of topics of concern to our county: crime and safety, traffic and trash on the roadways, economic development, education, tourists, the Tourist Development Council, the Suncoast Parkway, and the influx of people moving here. Of course the major issue is how to fund these issues. It was a full-ranging discussion.
There was a recognition that the county, cities, school system and law enforcement are all in this together. The challenges of Citrus County are facing all of us, and it will take a united effort to successfully deal with them. The participants discussed the need to work collectively instead of each governmental entity working in their own silo.
As the summit continued, the participants worked to create a road map to the future. In distilling their conversations and discussions, the leaders determined that the three top issues facing Citrus County are: public safety, economic development and transportation. It was not lost on the elected officials that our county is at a point of tremendous change and growth that must be planned for, starting now.
There is a need for continuing meetings and discussion about these matters, including how to fund them. The ad valorem taxes collected in Citrus are insufficient to provide sufficient funding to deal with the needs of the entire county. Citrus County is the only county in Florida that does not take advantage of the ability to charge an additional penny sales tax. It requires the citizens to vote to approve this tax that would provide about $20 million in revenue each year. This is certainly a matter for continuing discussion by this group.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the group decided to meet again in October to continue addressing the issues and potential funding. School Board member Sandy Counts offered to have the school system host the next event at Withlacochee Technical College.
As the meeting concluded, it was good to see the sense of collegiality in the room. There was a recognition that all governmental agencies must work together to create a successful path to the future for our county. Clearly the work will not be easy. There are many challenges ahead.
The summit revealed a willingness on the part of the participants to face the challenges together, to create a dynamic future for Citrus County and its citizens. We applaud the new spirit of collegiality of our elected officials as they look to the future.