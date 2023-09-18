You’ve probably heard the saying, “what gets measured gets managed” (or, similarly, “what gets measured gets done”). The idea is that if you’re measuring something, you’re much more likely to act on the information you get. That’s exactly what’s happening now in Citrus County government.

County administrator Steve Howard, a big fan of strategic planning and consequent action, told a recent Chamber of Commerce luncheon crowd that in his administration, they measure everything. He presented a status report in slides for strategic targets for action identified by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at its January retreat and follow-up mid-year workshop.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle