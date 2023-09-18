You’ve probably heard the saying, “what gets measured gets managed” (or, similarly, “what gets measured gets done”). The idea is that if you’re measuring something, you’re much more likely to act on the information you get. That’s exactly what’s happening now in Citrus County government.
County administrator Steve Howard, a big fan of strategic planning and consequent action, told a recent Chamber of Commerce luncheon crowd that in his administration, they measure everything. He presented a status report in slides for strategic targets for action identified by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at its January retreat and follow-up mid-year workshop.
Howard dubbed 2023 “the year of make it happen” – and he is, indeed, making it happen. For each project he presented bullets on what had been done, as well as the next step. For many items, the BOCC will hear about or need to act in the next months. Here are those next steps:
C.R. 491 expansion – bids went to BOCC last week.
Animal shelter – 90 percent design plans by Dec. 25, 2023.
Behavioral health facility – LifeStream to build it.
Barge canal boat ramp – updated, 90 percent plans by Dec. 1, 2023.
Inverness Airport business park – obtain approval of hangar grant (legal, Sept. 30; BOCC, Nov. 14, 2023).
Crystal River Airport expansion – received scorer responses for runway design RFQ last week; present scope/fee to BOCC, Nov, 14, 2023.
Class & pay study for BOCC employees – include in final FY 23/24 budget, Sept. 26, 2023.
Evaluate funding sources – present study findings to BOCC, Oct. 24, 2023; study findings for Fire MSBU, April 2024.
Transportation concurrency – present options to BOCC for direction, Oct. 24, 2023.
Infrastructure master plans – updated overlay to BOCC, Nov. 15, 2023.
Parks action & master plans – release ITB for Beverly Hills pickleball court, October 2023.
Strategic Plan implementation – BOCC 2024 strategic retreat, January 2024.
Communications plan – review draft communications plan, Sept. 30, 2023.
Beautify Citrus litter campaign – implement fines for uncovered loads, Oct. 1, 2023.
Citrus County citizens were instrumental in developing tenets of the strategic plan during town hall meetings and workshop sessions in 2022. It’s critically important that residents be able to access information on accomplishments and next steps, such as what was shared with the Chamber lunch meeting attendees. The BOCC’s website contains some, but not full, information: www.citrus bocc.com/departments/ public_information/ strategic_planning.php.
Quite a lot of progress has been made on the different Targets for Action items. While the big items come up at BOCC meetings and are covered in the Chronicle, there’s nothing like a comprehensive status report to help people understand overall what’s happening. We hope that the Communications Plan target for action includes guidance on how to get the word out to all, in a timely way.
To be meaningful, a strategic plan must be a living document and a guide for daily decision-making. People should never forget the county’s vision, our aspirational goal: be a “welcoming, economically vibrant community where people and nature live in harmony.”