Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans with about half over 65 years of age. Nevertheless, the state has only one 150-bed assisted living facility (ALF) for low-income veterans that’s operated by the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, in Lake City.

One in seven Citrus County residents is a veteran with the preponderance of people over 65 years of age and a median income at least one-third less than their compatriots statewide.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle