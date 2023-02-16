Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans with about half over 65 years of age. Nevertheless, the state has only one 150-bed assisted living facility (ALF) for low-income veterans that’s operated by the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs, in Lake City.
One in seven Citrus County residents is a veteran with the preponderance of people over 65 years of age and a median income at least one-third less than their compatriots statewide.
A Genworth Financial Cost of Care Survey in 2020 found that the average monthly cost for Citrus County ALFs was $220 higher than the national rate of $4,300 per month and more than $800 over the state’s monthly median of $3,700.
With the need for an affordable ALF for Citrus County’s aging, low-income veterans indisputable, local urologist Dr. Paresh Desai has made it his mission to build an affordable, not-for-profit ALF to address that need.
Dr. Desai envisioned a “Veterans Village” by co-locating the ALF with the VA Outpatient Clinic and the Citrus County Resource Center on the county’s Lecanto campus. This made perfect sense given that it would afford convenient access to outpatient care and county services for seniors and veterans.
County Commissioners threw their support behind the project in February 2016 with the leasing of eight acres on the Lecanto campus for 99 years at $1 annually. In early 2020, the Citrus County Hospital Board (CCHB) added its support by unanimously approving a $2.5 million grant that enabled the securing of a bank loan for the ALF’s construction.
Because of the current nationwide labor shortages, supply disruptions and unpredictable construction costs, the facilitating bank has urged a delay in the ALF’s construction until the market stabilizes and fixed costs can be guaranteed. Although market forces are beyond Dr. Desai’s control, the interminable delay in breaking ground has tried the patience of CCHB trustees.
As such, the trustees voted unanimously at their January meeting to place the Veterans Village grant money in escrow and to have its representatives attend the CCHB’s February meeting to show that they still have a viable plan.
In light of the ALF’s current uncertainty and the fact that the Veterans Village grant is public money, the trustees’ vote to recall the grant money to place it in escrow until construction begins, as well as requesting an update on the project’s present and future status is understandable.
Although the persistence of Dr. Desai and his team in overcoming many hurdles and unanticipated circumstances is commendable, better communications with those who have lent their support to the project is encouraged in the interest of fostering patience.
Dr. Desai’s vision of an affordable place where our county’s aging veterans and spouses can live their final years with dignity certainly warrants continued persistence and patience in staying the course.