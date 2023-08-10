The state legislature created the Florida Housing Finance Corporation about 40 years ago in order to provide a range of affordable housing opportunities for residents in Florida. One of its programs, the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP), is designed to help very-low, low, and moderate income households. SHIP dollars may be used to fund emergency repairs, new construction, and a plethora of other home ownership issues, including those which affect home insurance requirements.
Citrus County was recently awarded $1.8 million from SHIP, the largest allocation ever given to the county by this program, according to Michelle Alford, the county’s Housing Services Director. Alford manages a department of 10 people and the projects and emergencies her group addresses daily are like a multi-armed octopus at work in the ocean. She said that her team’s mission is to ensure there is a sufficient quantity and quality of decent, safe and affordable homes for low and very-low income families.
With the recent increase in homeowners insurance rates, Alford’s group has been busy helping residents repair their homes in order to reduce the sometimes astronomical increases in their insurance rates. In terms of the homeowners insurance crisis, she said that her team “can’t fix the problem, but we can help.”
With the staggering increase in the number of families who are overburdened by the insurance increases, Alford told the Chronicle’s editorial board that “we receive calls to our Housing Division on a regular basis from low-income homeowners concerned that they will not be able to afford the rising cost of their policy.”
Homeowners insurance rates have increased dramatically, often 40-70 percent higher than the previous year. Floridians already pay more than the national average for homeowners insurance. For example, an owner of a house valued at $250,000 pays on average annual rate of $1,781 vs. $1,428 nationally. And this amount doesn’t include those homes in high-risk areas, like those that are flood prone.
Eight smaller insurance companies providing homeowners insurance have gone bankrupt in the past year, and some of the larger ones like State Farm, have indicated that they will not renew current homeowner policies.
The state legislature has known about this issue for some time. It is not unfair to say that they have been dragging their heels to find an acceptable fix to this issue. We urge the legislature – and encourage our local representatives, House Member Ralph Massullo, and State Senator Blaise Ingoglia – to find a solution and implement it for all homeowners.
And act now, leaving chest beating and rhetoric behind.