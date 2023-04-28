After an earlier Board of County Commissioners discussion, the Tourist Development Council members agreed to spread the tourism money and advertising wealth around to include the Inverness area.

Citizens of Homosassa, Floral City and Inverness have all reported feeling left out of tourism as it relates to Citrus County. Many report feeling that Crystal River has had the majority of the focus placed on it becoming the manatee capital of the world and the only recognized city as it relates to tourism development in Citrus County.

