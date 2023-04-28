After an earlier Board of County Commissioners discussion, the Tourist Development Council members agreed to spread the tourism money and advertising wealth around to include the Inverness area.
Citizens of Homosassa, Floral City and Inverness have all reported feeling left out of tourism as it relates to Citrus County. Many report feeling that Crystal River has had the majority of the focus placed on it becoming the manatee capital of the world and the only recognized city as it relates to tourism development in Citrus County.
The TDC has focused a lot on the manatees and Crystal River and now that momentum has been built around this part of the community, it’s important to give some focus and attention to the east side.
County Commissioner and TDC member Holly Davis encouraged Jacquie Hepfer, Inverness councilwoman, to develop a large-scale capital plan to benefit the east side of the county and apply for Tourist Development Council funding.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The east side of the county has so much to offer. Now feels like the perfect time to begin focusing efforts for Inverness. In a recent episode of the show “RV There Yet,” the hosts highlighted many of Citrus County’s beautiful tourist attractions. The show highlighted cycling, outdoor activities, nature, and art and history. These things already fit under the entertainment umbrella of Citrus County’s targeted tourist demographic.
Accommodations are also increasing as the Woodland Suites is also able to offer a more traditional hotel accommodation for visitors.
Crystal River has been discovered and continues to build momentum in getting visitors to Citrus County. The focus on the east side of our community is not only warranted but much needed. Although not talked about often, tourism is a big part of Citrus County‘s economic landscape. Spreading the tourism love to the east side boosts the local economy and patronization to our local businesses. We look forward to seeing the comprehensive and extensive plan that Councilwoman Heifer comes up with and creates.