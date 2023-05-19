The challenge for the new Citrus County animal shelter continues. The commission voted 3-to-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million-$12 million facility. Commissioner Diana Finegan voted no, expressing support for the shelter but raising questions about financing and requesting more information. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, absent from the meeting, later voiced concerns about the potential expenditure and the county’s pending high-cost issues.
Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach discussed various funding options, including the sale of county property, the troubled pending sale of the Betz Farm property, approximately $3 million in donations, and the possibility of additional public funding assistance.
A safe and well-run animal shelter is crucial to our community. Animals did not choose domestication; we humans did. As humans’ companions, animals have proven to be amazing creatures. Dogs assist the blind, aid service men and women with PTSD, detect medical conditions, find lost people and provide companionship to those who are alone.
Pets are often abandoned, lost, abused or mistreated. A civilized society gains much from its pets, and with that comes the responsibility to care for and protect them.
The new shelter is desperately needed, but concerns arise regarding the cost and how it will be covered. While pending or future land sales could provide funding, the donated funds, though significant, are not enough to build the facility, and potential future donations cannot be relied upon yet.
Government cannot afford to take risks. As the saying goes, “show me the money.” Before any groundbreaking or acceptance of bids, the funds must be designated and committed. Government is a business, not a personal account, and sound decisions must be based on solid documentation.
It would be prudent for the County Administrator to take the lead in determining available funding options. The commission can then review and develop a funding approach to proceed with the shelter’s completion. While the land sales would be beneficial, the construction cannot depend on pending or future land sales. The current donations can certainly be included in the equation, and additional donations received can help offset the funding process.
Commissioners Kinnard and Finegan are right to question the funding, but hopefully, they will fully support the project once the administrator presents the necessary funding options.
Let us continue moving forward with this vital project. It is time to establish a well-documented process to ensure the facility is completed in a timely and cost-effective manner. Those who give so much to us humans deserve nothing less.