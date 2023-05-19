The challenge for the new Citrus County animal shelter continues. The commission voted 3-to-1 to seek bids on a new $9 million-$12 million facility. Commissioner Diana Finegan voted no, expressing support for the shelter but raising questions about financing and requesting more information. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, absent from the meeting, later voiced concerns about the potential expenditure and the county’s pending high-cost issues.

Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach discussed various funding options, including the sale of county property, the troubled pending sale of the Betz Farm property, approximately $3 million in donations, and the possibility of additional public funding assistance.

