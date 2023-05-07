Recently, Sheriff Mike Prendergast submitted a guest column recounting two disturbing threats communicated to Seven Rivers Christian School and Citrus Springs Elementary. The quick response by school staff and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office prevented the Seven Rivers suspect from arriving on the campus and the safe apprehension of the juvenile responsible for making the Citrus Springs Threat.
The fact is school safety will always be a concern. Many people share the idea that because Citrus County is a small quiet community, bad things just could not happen here. However, that could not be further from the truth.
Any crime can happen anywhere and at any time. School safety is an issue for all communities. FBI analysts have tried for years to identify warning signs of school violence and the people who commit them, but a cookie cutter answer does not exist.
The best response a community can have is to be proactive instead of reactive, waiting for that one bad day.
Citrus County has been on the proactive side of this issue for many years. There is a Citrus County School Resource Officer at every public elementary, middle, and high school in the county. These officers work hand in hand with staff and students to prevent situations from occurring when possible. Every school also has a threat assessment team that works with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, providing quick responses to all major and minor incidents. The Citrus County School Guardians (which are employed by the district) have provided additional support to the schools and resource officers. These guardians train and work with the sheriff’s office and are able to assist in crisis situations.
From the school board and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the teamwork across these agencies allows students in Citrus County to feel safer and parents the ability to know their child’s safety is a paramount concern.