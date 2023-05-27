Since the 1990s, Citrus Countians have made the protection and restoration of the county’s springs, lakes and rivers their mission. Key to the accomplishment of their mission is the reduction of nitrate pollutants.
In this regard, leaching septic systems are the major source of nitrate pollution, contributing as much as 42 percent of the current nitrogen pollution in local and regional springs. To combat nitrate pollution, Citrus County government, as well as the cities of Crystal River and Inverness, have been determinedly moving forward on a septic-to-sewer conversion path by doggedly pursuing state grants to reduce the costs for property owners.
Heretofore, the city of Inverness has been able to offer its residents and businesses municipal sewer services fully funded by state grant money and city reserves. However, for the city’s planned extension of sewer services along State Road 44, the available $3.4 million in Florida Springs Restoration Grant money and $1.1 million from city reserves are insufficient to fully cover the costs. Consequently, the affected property owners would have to make up the remaining cost estimated at $595,392.
Of the 104 affected lots, 53 already have water services connected to the properties. Property owners of these lots would be offered sewer services at an initial cost of $1,775.60 and an additional $2,720 when they are developed and connected to municipal sewer services, plus $1, 250 in connection fees. For the 51 vacant lots without water and sewage, property owners would be offered both at a cost of $6,483.77. To ease the financial impact, the city will offer affected property owners the option of monthly payment plans, as well as a credit up to $7,000 for developed properties to decommission their septic tanks.
With current septic system installation costs in Florida, ranging from an estimated $6,000 to $20,000, the sewer extension costs for affected property owners are not only favorable but reasonable for the long term benefits to the property owner, city and environment.
Accordingly, the hope for the June 20 hearing is that both the Inverness city council members and affected property owners see the value of the project’s long term return on investment and work together to move the planned sewer extension along State Road 44 to completion.