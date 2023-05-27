Since the 1990s, Citrus Countians have made the protection and restoration of the county’s springs, lakes and rivers their mission. Key to the accomplishment of their mission is the reduction of nitrate pollutants.

In this regard, leaching septic systems are the major source of nitrate pollution, contributing as much as 42 percent of the current nitrogen pollution in local and regional springs. To combat nitrate pollution, Citrus County government, as well as the cities of Crystal River and Inverness, have been determinedly moving forward on a septic-to-sewer conversion path by doggedly pursuing state grants to reduce the costs for property owners.

