The idea of term limits is older than the United States, going all the way back to ancient Greece and Rome, which had elected offices and term limits for certain positions. Generally, term limits have been for senior government officers. The idea behind these is to prevent a leader from assuming dictatorial power.

In Florida, term limits are in effect for most statewide elected officers, such as the governor and members of the state legislature, but until recently there were no term limits for local officials such as school board members and county commissioners. The idea behind this was that at the local level, particularly, people know their leaders and the ballot box serves as a term limit for local officials.

